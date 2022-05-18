From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

There was a colourful display of the cultural heritage of the Enugu-Ezike people in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, recently, at the celebration of Ezike Cultural Day.

Powered by Umu Enugu-Ezike Oba Diaspora, the large expansive Ogrute Township stadium was filled to the brim as various masquerades and cultural dances lined up to entertain the audience .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Call it a marriage of both traditional and Christian religion and one is not far from the truth as various masquerades that hitherto appeared at different celebrations of Christmas for the Christians and during Omabe festival for the traditional religionists were on display together.

At a stage, it became a healthy competition between both classes of masquerades on who will go home with various mouthwatering prizes initiated by the organisers.

There was the Oshagenyi, Mgbedike, Agbeji, Uraka and other such masquerades that normally appeared on special occasions or heroic burials.

President of Umu Enugu-Ezike Diaspora, Chief Roland Ayogu who welcomed guests to the cultural fiesta said the dream for the synergy of the people of Ezikeoba has indeed become a reality.

According to him, the Umu Enugu-Ezikeoba in Diaspora was continuing its avowed objective of driving socio-economic development through a collaborative response model.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Ayogu said the event was made possible through the collective efforts of the traditional institutions, represented by the Onyishi of Ezike Oba, the formal cultural institutions represented by the Igwes of various communities in Enugu-Ezike and the government institution.

represented by the local government authority of Igbo-Eze North.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also disclosed the desire of the Diaspora group to continue to supplement the fiscal policy derivatives of the local government through charity interventions and developmental initiatives.

He revealed that the Association empowered 36 physically challenged persons in the communities with start-up capital and skill acquisition programmes and also recalled the provision of standard directional signage project, provision of 78 motorcycles and two patrol vans for the Neighbourhood Watch.

Ifeanyi Adonu from Igogoro Enugu Ezike based in South Africa described the day as the happiest in his life because what he usually saw in Canada, Barbados etc have been made possible in Ezike land of Enugu State.

He said those Ezikeoba men who married white women in Diaspora whose children were watching the fiesta will most likely convince their parents to be allowed to visit home next season.

Oliver Omeka, an Abuja based business man lauded the Ezikeoba Diaspora group for their wonderful initiative.

Prince Emeka Mama, politician and scion of the Ifesinachi Group dynasty said the initiative by the Ezikeoba Diaspora depicted love, unity, culture and understanding even as he appreciated every one of them.

Ejiofor Patrick (Afunwa) from Aji community but based in India and Switzerland-based Ifeanyichukwu Ojobor from Inyi community, saluted the initiators for reviving the people’s fading cultural heritage.

Member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Simon Atigwe and the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North local government area, Prince Ejike Itodo in their goodwill messages expressed great delight on the think-home-philosophy spirit which has been imbibed by the great sons and daughters of Ezikeoba in Diaspora.

Presenting cash prizes to the winners at the palace of Igwe Simeon Itodo of Aji community, Chief Matthew Ali, Chairman Panel of Judges, pointed out that the judges categorized the masquerades/dance troupes into four groups.