One missing link in our development efforts is the absence of cultural revolution. Nothing suggests to me that our leaders know about the importance of this factor…

Ralph Egbu

Since our country became independent in 1960, we have been in pursuit of classical development. About 58 years after, the argument is still intense whether we have made progress or not. I dare say that we have not made progress and this assertion can be supported by our ranking on all indices of societal development. Life expectancy is still low. Until recently it has hovered around 47 years. Recently some said it is 55, even at that it is a poor attainment given the preponderance of human capital and natural resources available to us. The literacy rate is low and this is despite efforts to increase the number of available educational institutions. If we were a serious nation we ought to be ashamed that up to 10 million children are out of school in our country.

The per capita income is nothing to write home about even when compared with countries of similar endowment. The basic problem with our development strategy lies in the fact that our planners and leaders have not sat down to consider basic things. They have rather desired to model our society after what they see the Europeans and Americans do.

The consequence is that we have structures and institutions that are devoid of our peculiarities and experiences. Even though agencies exist, they have little or no relevance to the basic needs of the ordinary citizens. For instance, we spend billions to establish an anti-corruption institution, put up the buildings across the 36 states and Abuja, recruit staff and pay them outrageous salaries and allowances, to pursue public officials who dip their hands into public till, a task, vision, competence and merit could handle adequately.