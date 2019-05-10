Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, on his efforts towards marketing and promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The Oba, who gave the commendation in his palace while endorsing the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), scheduled to hold in Benin from October 19 to 26, said culture is central to the unity and peace of Nigeria.

Expressing delight that the 2019 NAFEST is coinciding with his fourth anniversary on the throne, the Oba said the festival would be used as a platform to mark the anniversary.

While assuring that the palace would work with NCAC in making NAFEST 2019 is a success, the Oba added that Runsewe’s passion for the development and preservation of Nigeria’s culture must be supported and encouraged by all. The Oba thanked the NCAC boss for giving Edo State the hosting right and for enlisting the collaboration of the palace.

“Words are not enough to express my appreciation; I am simply overwhelmed,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Runsewe informed the Oba that the purpose of his visit was to brief him about the festival and obtain his royal blessing.

He said NAFEST, also called the ‘Unity Forum’ was evolved in 1970 by General Yakubu Gowon’s administration as a platform for post-civil war national reconciliation.