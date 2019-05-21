Oyo State Government has directed residents in the state, especially students in private and public schools as well as workers to turn out in their traditional attire togay in commemoration of the 2019 World Culture Day.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, said yesterday in Ibadan that Governor Abiola Ajimobi has approved the directive, saying the theme of this year’s event is World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Arulogun said May 21 is set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to celebrate and promote culture in diversity, stating that school’s authorities, civil/public servants, private business owners, corporate organisations as well as other culture related organisation are enjoined to wear indigenous attires throughout the day and make the day an indigenous language day.

He said the preservation and promotion of culture is a collective responsibility, stressing “Oyo State, being the cradle of Yoruba culture and tradition must be seen to celebrate the World Culture Day in a unique way and that is why the state government has directed all students, workers and interested corporate organisations as well as private business owners to wear our traditional clothing to celebrate the day.