From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Peter-Jazzy Ezeh, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) has said that culture is the greatest invention of human being which continues where nature stops.

Eze said this in Nsukka on Thursday while presenting the 168th Inaugural Lecture of UNN titled “Which Tribe? Facts and Fallacies Concerning Anthropology.”

He said that culture is designed by human group in a reaction to its need and as an aggregation of special institution that react to those needs, adding that anthropology studies human culture and societies.

“Culture is the greatest invention of humans and it continues from where nature stops.

“It is a tailor-made for each human group, and it takes into account the peculiarities of such a group in all they do as well as their need to survive in a particular environment and time.

“it is left for those in charge in Africa contemporary settings to learn the act of employing it in public affairs,” he said.

The don said that anthropology has always been on the side of the group that have been unfairly treated.

“Those who are not close enough to the discipline has seen it as acting in concert with the aggressor.

“Early missionaries in Africa changed tactics and did a 419 of sorts, with their style of education in our traditional systems, but anthropology is always on the side of the victim in all such cases,” he said.

Eze noted that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of Nigeria, was the country’s first anthropologist, he had declared in 1957 as the premier of Eastern Nigeria that contact with church which experience predated colonization itself has affected our thoughts and behaviour.

“People like Zik used anthropology to control colonial masters influence, that brought Africa under their physical and ideological control through their foreign education and religion,” he said.

Eze expressed his appreciation to UNN for given him the opportunity to work with the institution and to present the168th inaugural lecture, he re-pledged his readiness to serve and commitment to work in the university.

Earlier in a remark, the Vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Igwe said that UNN inaugural lecture had the objective to educate the university community and the public on issues that are vital to the society with their wealth of knowledge as professors.

Igwe who was represented by the Deputy VC Academic Prof Johnson Urama described Eze as intellectual giant that has contributed immensely to education as well as to humanity in his field of specialisation.

The highlight of the occasion was presentation of certificate to the don by the VC, that showed Eze as a professor had delivered UNN inaugural lecture.

(In the attached pictures: Prof. Eze receiving certificate of inaugural lecture from Prof. Urama, UNN DVC Academic)

