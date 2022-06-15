From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Cummins, a global power solutions provider has intensified its technical education project activities across different parts of the globe.

Recently, the company was at John Bosco Institute of Technology (JOBITECH), Obosi , Anambra State for the launch of its Technical Education in Communities (TEC) programme.

Industry players, the Onitsha business community, traditional institutions and students in the technical field and other key stakeholders participated in the programme launch.

Thierry Pimi, Vice President Cummins Africa and Middle East, who spoke during the programme launch disclosed that Cummins has been in business for 103 years globally but delved into technical education for communities because the technical sector requires relevant skills and technical engineering ability to remain in business.

He said the Technical Education for Communities (TEC) programme is a global initiative that targets the technical skills gap through vocational educational programmes

He said TEC delivers a standardised education platform to help education partners develop market –relevant curricula , teacher training , career guidance and the practical experience needed by the students.

Okechi Igwebuike, Managing Director, Cummins in Nigeria said the company believes in giving back to the society.

He said Cummins has a TEC school in Lagos but decided to diversify into other parts of the country hence Don Bosco was chosen in Anambra for the project having found out that their mission and vision fits into the Cummins goals too.

As part of its support to the school, Cummins West Africa Ltd donated three ISF engines, one ISD engine, tools and equipment backed by ongoing teacher training and development and the official commissioning of the newly refurbished Mechanical and Electrical workshops at the centre.

