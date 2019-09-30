Welcome to our Coffee Table, eternally-good homo-politicus of the eternally-great Federal Kingdom. This is the first time this online and aerial town-hall ritual of mine has appeared in this space. It has hitherto been just a radio and Facebook speciality I designed for initiates and initiates only. Are you?

My cardiac oblongata is not red; it has not been for a while. Nothing in the Federal Kingdom has changed, well, except for the worse. However, Lord Total who neither slumbers nor snores says we shouldn’t lose sleep over anything. Of course, the Good Old One is always right and correct!

We genuflect before the Big Man who sits high up there for perpetually keeping his big eye on Kafanchan, Damaturu, Okokomaiko, Nembe Brass, Duke Town, James Town and Isuikwuato, the bigheaded threesome. It’s only he who can do what he has done and shall do. Only he insulates us from the shambles that the Federal Kingdom had since become; only he ensures our incident-free trips hereto and herefrom. Only Lord Total -or as he’s known in the clan of yours sincerely: only God!

About time we concocted order paper for plenary today. All of one, two, three, four matters of urgent Federal Kingdom importance angle for attention. Number one is a clarion call to throne seekers to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship. Sssh, let’s seek peace notwithstanding it sometimes makes us appear as weaklings.

Let’s learn to give when we should take. Let’s learn to concede when we should resist. Let’s learn to agree to agree when we should disagree and disagree. That’s the way of sanity, that’s the way to go!

We squander far too much cowries and far too much man-hours and manpower on chasing electoral shadows. In the process, we lose focus and time and suchlike resources which invariably stunts or hurts the growth of the Federal Kingdom. It’s a crying shame that moons after the 2019 exercise, neither victors nor non-victors nor indeed the masses have enjoyed even a modicum of certainty because legalistic deciders invited into the matter need eternity to confirm or cancel results. Surely, we need to recalibrate our modus-politicus to nip this madness in the bud.

Clearly, we need to rejig our leadership recruitment architecture and engineering. With transparent justice, no pretender to the throne would have the face or the voice to cry foul at the end. Similarly, our thrones must become less of a high horse, and so more unattractive. Or, is all the fighting, all the hate, all the hullabaloo, all the killings, all the desperation only about service?

Moving on, matters numbers two, three and four that I’d release presently deserve some dexterity because of their hypersensitive nature. Simply brush over them here on the floor but reopen and deepen their discourse the moment you retire to the inner sanctuary. The matters are: cabalisation of the Rocky Palace; growing murmurs of the impending sarakisation of Deputy Paramount Ruler and just filtering in, the fake news about a craving for a third helping. Now, you understand why you should look at these three with the eyes of a big man!

They concern Paramount Ruler directly. Although, in our clime these anomalies may have happened on the fly and may just be empty air, we must today rise and bark and bite if we don’t want mere speculation to take root and grow into reality as experienced before. Specifically, someone who really loves Paramount Ruler needs to forewarn him about the internecine-ness of moving against the small man with a big God. The writing I see on the wall is not good, let them allow him or prepare for dire consequences from Lord Total!

In fact, let Paramount Ruler restrategise forthwith since even if he doesn’t, the plot shall still fail and fall. The same Waterloo awaits every unholy manipulator against God’s servant and people ahead of the next change-over. Touch not mine anointed and do my prophets no harm is one warning with which wise people never toy. My!

That’s Cup of Coffee today from your Rambler Friend. Many thanks for sharing. May Lord Total see you through plenary that starts now. God bless Nigeria!

2) Buhari is not the problem but …

I don’t like freebies. Buharists should not applaud me or think that they have a new convert. I have never really converted to anything and now is too late to start.

So, don’t get the caption twisted. President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria but that’s not necessarily a clean bill of health in the sense of we found no dirt on him. The man is not the problem but just!

A man who had not been born when the 1914 chronic injustice (read contraption) was enshrined cannot be hanged as the problem. A man said to be seen internationally as Mr. Integrity cannot be the problem in a country bedevilled mainly by corruption. Someone who has spent a greater chunk of his life fighting for and defending the country cannot be blamed for its underdevelopment.

Yes, it is easy to exonerate this president. Alas, posterity may find a way to indict him away if he doesn’t urgently seek to one, drastically retrace some of his missteps and two, nigerianise his hitherto seemingly fulanised or islamised approach to national issues and selection. He must realise the irrepairable damage some of his handlers and he himself have done to his image since he took office in 2015.

Until he addresses the foregoing and more and is seen to have, he may after eight years in the saddle start being seen as the problem. Until he changes and is seen to have changed, Nigerians may not believe him enough to support his next level aspiration. Until then, Buhari is not the problem but he is also sadly -as I see it- not the solution!