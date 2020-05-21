Former Valencia and Egypt national team coach, Hector Cuper is disappointed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decides to extend Gernot Rohr’s contract, reported owngoalnigeria.com.

Cuper was hoping to replace the Franco-German coach as the Super Eagles next manager, but that had not gone according to plan.

His Egyptian assistant manager, Mahmoud Ahmed revealed that Cuper was interested in the Super Eagles job and that of the Black Stars of Ghana, as he was still keen on working in Africa after his spell with Egypt.

The Argentine was, however, frustrated when the NFF agreed to a new deal with Rohr despite the fact that he was offered a pay cut, besides other conditions that were not contained in his first contract.

The move according to Mahmoud frustrated the coach, as well as the decision of Ghana to award the job to an indigenous coach.“Mr Cuper is ever ready to work in Africa, with Nigeria and Ghana as countries of preference because of its abundant talents,” Mahmoud told Premium Times.

“We had hoped to land Ghana job, but GFA decided to close its door on foreign coaches and settled for Charles Akunor.