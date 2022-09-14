From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that it has uncovered alleged plot by some unscrupulous politicians to undermine the 2023 general elections.

CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who stated this at a press briefing, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the plot includes an alleged plot to compromise the voter register, as well as mount mount pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) for the 2023 polls.

Ugochinyere noted that that there is allegedly a surreptitious suit before Federal High Court, in Owerri, seeking to stop the use of BVAS for the next general elections.

“First, we commend the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the commission for the bold step of internal cleansing of the voter register, which they have commenced using the Automated Biometric Identification System ( ABIS).

“However, we state that the discovery we have made goes beyond the case of double registration. It is a case of monumental compromise of the national voter’s register…

“We hereby call on INEC to reassure Nigerians that the elections have not already been determined. We demand that the commission makes categorical commitments towards the protection of the sanctity of the ballot and restore the confidence of the Nigerian people in the electoral process,” Ugochinyere stated.

Similarly, the opposition spokesman called on Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), as well as local and international observers to raise in the defense of democracy in the country. He noted that the success of any of the plot will erode the integrity of the electoral process and deny Nigerians the right to freely choose their leaders.