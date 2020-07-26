Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Sunday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his trip to Mali to broker peace in the political crisis in the country.

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while speaking at a press briefing, in Abuja, charged President to think of how to address the security and other challenges confronting the country, before wanting to help other countries.

Ikenga stated President Buhari should be more concerned about the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in the North East and his home state, Kastina, before attempting to help another country to solve its problems.

According to him, “President Buhari’s journey to Mali is like the journey of a man whose house is on fire, but decided to be chasing rats. Buhari decided to take fresh air after months of hibernating in Aso Rock by going too far away Mali to resolve their crisis when his backyard Katsina, which is his home state and 20 other states in Nigeria have been taken over by bandits and insurgents with soldiers and citizens being killed.

“We call on President Buhari to leave Mali’s problem and face the many problems currently threatening Nigeria’s continued existence squarely.

“We wish to remind President Buhari that the country he was elected to govern is currently facing a situation similar or worse than that of Mali, hence the President’s charity should begin at home.

“In case if he pretends not to be aware, the CUPP is calling President Buhari’s attention to the fact the increasingly worsening security situation which include insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West as well as kidnapping, armed robbery and other security challenges in other parts of the country, if not tackled headlong, may soon consume Nigeria.”