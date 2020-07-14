Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has asked Federal Government to take the war against corruption seriously and prosecute all public office holders indicted in accordance with sections of the law.

It demanded for the establishment of a special court that will fasten the trial of corruption related matters and accelerate trial of those indicted of corrupt practices, insisting that justice delayed amounts to justice denied.

The Coalition, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, suggested that there should be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption if the nation should be rid of corruption that has eaten deep in the fabric of the country. “The fight against corruption should be holistic no matter whose ox is gored,” it said.

The statement which was signed by Olusegun Peters, accused the Federal Government of tackling corruption with kid gloves.

It said: “For long, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has tackled corruption with a kid’s glove which resulted in the escalation of corruption cases in the country, including the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who is currently facing investigation.

“From the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the National Social Investment Programme that disbursed billions of naira curious palliatives including feeding students at home during the lockdown, the nation stinks of corruption.

“The era of prosecuting public office holders charged with corruption for over 12 years is unfair, unjust, unacceptable, despicable and justice juxtaposed. This will not happen if a special court is established to handle corruption related matters as time is of the essence. Justice must be done and seen to have been done to avoid corruption fighting back with looted funds.”