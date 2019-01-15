Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP), on Tuesday, celebrated the exit of former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, from the force, after attaining the mandatory 60 year-retirement age, with the cutting of a birthday cake.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, shortly before the cutting of the cake, the spokesmen of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, urged the new acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately release all politicians detained by Idris on trumped-up charges.

Ikenga said following the retirement of the outgoing IGP, the coalition had suspended its nationwide protests earlier scheduled to begin today.

The CUPP spokesman charged Mohammed not to toe the path of his predecessor in the discharge of his duties.

READ ALSO: Robbers kill policeman, injure others in Rivers