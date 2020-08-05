Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has condemned the attacks on peaceful #Revolution Now protesters across the country, insisting that, being a democratic state, citizens are afforded the constitutional right to engage in peaceful protests to register their grievances.

The protesters had gathered at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on Wednesday, to register their displeasure with the state of nation, particularly as it regards rising insecurity, corruption and poor governance system in Nigeria.

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, asked the global community to hold the Police and other security agencies accountable for the incessant violence and infringement of the rights of the masses.

He said: “Nigeria has since been liberated from the deadly claws of military regime and extra judicial killings long ago and that should reflect in our freedom to register our displeasure in the affairs of the nation through peaceful protest.”

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that the blazing light of democracy handed over to him by the same electorate is not used as a furnace in roasting their lives.

He added: “If only the brutal actions of security agents in crushing the peaceful protesters can be urgently applied in Southern Kaduna and North East that are under heavy bandits and terrorists attacks, the perennial, elongated and worsening security situation in these areas would be solved.

“The essence of freedom of expression and of the Press is for those who may not have their way on crucial national issues should at least have their say. Nigerians demand good governance and dividends of democracy not carnage.”