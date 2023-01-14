From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has condemned in the strongest terms, the attack and arson against the country home of its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Imo State on Saturday by some unknown gunmen.

The Secretary of the Coalition, Peter Ameh, who made the condemnation, described the attack as unfortunate, barbaric and a show of cowardice.

According to the statement; “this is one attack too many sponsored against the person of Ikenga Ugochinyere in a bid to silence his voice and stance on critical national issues, more particularly on democracy and the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“This attack as disguised as it is points however to some well-known anti-democratic forces within the country and their arrowhead in Imo State. It is more worrisome that such a mindless attack is coming at a time when the whole world has moved to an era of politics of engagement and contest of ideas.

“Some supposed leaders and their minions will descend so low to the point of bringing such a humongous magnitude of destruction of properties to an individual just for the single reason that he holds a different political belief and stance from theirs is hugely unfortunate, sad and unfathomable.

“I, on behalf of the leadership of CUPP and all persons of goodwill, conscience and patriots in Nigeria condemn this attack in all of its ramifications and call on the security agencies to rise to the occasion to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly acts,” the coalition noted.

CUPP however; “call on the government of President Muhammad Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and other relevant persons to ensure that nothing is left undone in their efforts to unravel the perpetrators of these grave evil.

“I empathise with Ikenga Ugochinyere and members of his household who are gravely affected by this callous and unreasonable act and admonish them to take solace in the fact that they suffered the attack on accounts of their stance with truth and democracy, knowing too well that the triumph of evil over good can only be temporary,” the statement read.