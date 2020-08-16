Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the call for the arrest of its Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, over an alleged plot to topple the APC-led administration.

In a statement signed by Comrade Mark Adebayo, the group said its position on the Buhari administration was based on the heightened security concern in the country, massive unemployment, dwindling fortune of the economy as well as the general incompetence so far demonstrated by the present government.

It reads in part: “No responsible young person could endorse such unmitigated disaster that the current government has unleashed on this country that is threatening the very existence of a great country like Nigeria except an irresponsible and hungry group of hoodlums hurriedly assembled to carry out such a disgraceful hatchet job for the sake of a day’s meal ticket.

“We are a coalition of responsible, patriotic and credible Nigerians with the singular objective of rescuing Nigeria from bad governance through constitutional and democratic means and put Nigeria on the path of rapid development to rival the most advanced nations on earth.”

The coalition, therefore, dismissed the call for the arrest of Ikenga as a huge joke, saying, “these threats will never dampen our spirit to speak the minds of millions of Nigerians for whom we represent hope and the voice of the voiceless. We shall not succumb to the cheap blackmail and threats by a government that has totally failed on all indices of the basic performance of governance.”