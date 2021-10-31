From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has condemned the invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili, by security agents last Friday.

The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ugochinyere Ikenga, on Sunday, described the invasion as “ungodly and illegal”, noting that the move is allegedly meant to frighten the judiciary.

The coalition stated that action of the the security agents is allegedly an affront on the judiciary as a arm of government.

Consequently, it stated that “all lovers of democracy and friends of Nigeria must be concerned about this development which was meant to put fear in the mind of justices.

“The CUPP therefore calls on the Federal Government to restrain from further plunging the country into a state of lawlessness by its action.

“Opposition political parties also call on stakeholders in the nation’s temple of justice not to bow to any form of intimidation from the Federal Government, security agencies or any other persons or bodies for that matter.

“They should continue to carry out their roles as the last hope of the common man without fear or favour.”

