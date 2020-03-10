Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties( CUPP) has condemned the dethronement of the former emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and subsequent banishment by the Kano State government.

The CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, told journalists, on Tuesday, in Abuja, that Sanusi’s dethronement and banishment to Loko in Nasarawa State was illegal and an infringement on his fundamental human right.

Ugochinyere said though the opposition does not dabble into issues relating to the traditional institution, it will not watch the government perpetrate actions that are inimical to the rule of law and intimidate citizens.

The opposition spokesman, while admonishing Sanusi to seek redress in court, stated that the coalition will make a three million naira contribution to his legal team, in the event that he decides to go to court.

According to him, “no governor or president has right to banish a Nigerian citizen or forcefully move him to any location in violation of right of movement, right to life and a multitude of other rights except by an order of court.

“As opposition we do not dabble into traditional issues but when Government actions tend to assault our laws and intimidate citizens for speaking out, we must at all times rise to say no…

We urge the peoples Emir to seek redress in court to set aside these barbaric and obnoxious action for the good of the nation and others who may be silenced and treated like him.

“In the event of going to court, we have set aside the sum of Three Million Naira (N3, 000, 000:00) only as independent contribution to his legal team to aid the redress of these obnoxious barbaric attack on our constitutional democracy and traditional institutions by gang of incompetent and shameless institution destroyers.

“We will challenge, as a group dedicated to the promotion of democracy, the banishment proclamation in court as such is barbaric and a direct plot to enslave and hunt out of existence perceived enemies of an incompetent and corruption weakened regime that is hustling for Chinese loan to remain afloat after wasting national wealth through misappropriation and misapplication.”