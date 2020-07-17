Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed pain over the rise in killings of innocent Nigerians by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and ritualists.

CUPP described the situation as outrageous, barbaric and despicable, insisting that enough is enough. They demanded a total overhaul of the country’s security apparatus to allow for a change in approach to insecurity in Nigeria.

CUPP in a statement by Rev. Olusegun Peters, Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee and member, Steering Committee of the coalition, asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to inject fresh blood and passion in the war against terrorism and liberate the nation from heartless blood thirsty insurgents, bandits, armed robbers and ritualists.

He reminded the President of his 2015 campaign promise of winning the war against terror.

“President Buhari’s clumsy rebuke of military chiefs in his recent meeting with them, where he said their best was not good enough, amounts to an insensitive pat on the wrist and treating the worsening security situation with a kid’s glove.

“It’s unacceptable to Nigerians who daily lose their loved ones in numerous attacks across the country. Nigerian lives matter and must be protected from the hands of marauding terrorists. Government should also intensify efforts to ensure the release of Chibok and Dapchi school girls abducted by Boko Haram.

Their continued captivity in the hands of terrorists is a dent and open wounds in the conscience of the nation that abandoned them to their fate.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition has shared the grief of the family of the late Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot who died recently in an automobile accident.