Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Sunday called for religious balance in the leadership of the House of Representatives.

The CUPP deputy spokesman, Mark Adebayo, made the call while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja.

He said while the All Progressives Congress (APC) is at liberty to zone the position of presiding officers of the National Assembly to any part of the country of their choice, lawmakers should ensure that they vote for a Christian as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Adebayo noted that since a Muslim is set to emerge as Senate President, the speaker should naturally be a Christian.

“Looking at the multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature of our country, efforts must be made to ensure balance in political offices. President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is a Christian. It is also clear that the position of the Senate President will be occupied by a Muslim Senator from the North-East.

“Therefore, in line with the APC zoning arrangement, the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the South-West must be a Christian. The delicate religious inclinations in the country must be balanced so as to allay the fears of alleged plot of the ruling party to Islamise Nigeria.”