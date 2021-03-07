From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has dissolved all State Chapters of the Coalition with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja, by the National Secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh.

Ameh, in the statement, explained that the decision will afford stakeholders the opportunity to reposition CUPP at the State level in order to build a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic nation.

He directed that all activities of the Coalition in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) be suspended till further notice, directing that all matters relating to the Coalition should be directed to the national leadership in Abuja

He also asked stakeholders in the democratic process including State Governments, civil society organizations and the nation’s development partners to take note of the development and discontinue any formal engagement with the states chapter of the Coalition.