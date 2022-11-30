From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for the immediate release of a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Mohammed, who is allegedly been detained for making a Twitter post against the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement, said there was no basis for the arrest of the student. Ugochinyere admonished public officers to always seek redress in the law courts, whenever they feel they have been wronged by the citizens.

The CUPP spokesman, while expressing regrets that the student missed his examination because of his detention, said the opposition coalition will offer him free legal services to enforce his fundamental human rights.

According to him, “the government and security agencies must release the boy from illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination.

“The CUPP is offering free legal support to the detained student to enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention.”