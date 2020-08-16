Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has lauded the security and peace building efforts of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale in the State.

The CUPP, rin a statement by spokespersons Mark Adebayo, on Sunday, said the Zamfara State Hovernment is taking “courageous” steps to enhance peace and security in the North-West State.

According to the statement, the National Chairman of the Action People Party (APP), Ugochinyere Ikenga, who is also a spokesman of the coalition, met with Mattawale at the weekend, to review the state of the polity and the current challenges in the country.

It stated that the governor and Ikenga shared ideas on how to tackle youth restiveness, the challenges of ethnic and religious harmony in the country and the security challenges across the country.

The CUPP noted that both men agreed that there was urgent need to bridge the widening ethnic and religious gaps in the country.

‘Both leaders after the extensive conversion came out of the meeting with a common ground that in the search for a national consensus on finding solution to the many challenges facing our nation, that irredeemable damage should not be done to the stability of our nation or incite acts that can lead to violent collapse of democracy,’ he coalition said in the statement.