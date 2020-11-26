By Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has tackled the Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, over his comment that the ruling party to shock Nigerians with massive defections.

CUPP National Secretary, High Chief Peter Ameh, who replied the ruling party boss, equally challenged him to rather shock Nigerians with massive human and capital development and achievements.

He further lamented that defection has become the usual way unprincipled and none ideologically driven politicians exhibit their lack of love for Nigeria.

“The constant and recurrent masquerade dance by our elected officials has become something of shame to many young Nigerians because it is no longer news that this unprecedented act of defection is done with self-centred and selfish interest. 99.9 per cent of defectors do it to protect their political interest with utter disdain for the interest of the masses who they were elected to serve,” he argued.

Reacting further in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, the former president of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), noted: “We should stop electing political masqueraders whose only objective is that of self aggrandisement. The electorate should shine their eyes come 2023 general elections by taking opportunity of the multi-party democratic system practiced in Nigeria to retire these group of do nothing for nation politicians.

“They should stop focusing on the two main political jokers as the only choice for elective leadership in Nigeria. Look at how defection has weakened our National Assembly from carrying out an effective oversight functions or acting as a powerful government Arm. Can our elected lawmakers hold government accountable, just very few have done it since 1999.

“Look at how the politics of defection has reduced governance in the state to a mere circus show of shame. My humble advice to the APC is that instead of focusing too much on how to retain power in 2023 through defection on anyhow politician.

“It should rather concentrate its strength on delivering to the people infrastructures that will improve their means of livelihood and by doing this very simple logic it will easily get the people on it’s side without too much struggle and unnecessary political meetings that will not have direct effect on the lives of ordinary people of our country.

“APC should focus more on Politics of service to the people and not Politics of defection,” the statement read.