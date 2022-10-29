From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in accordance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court, Umuahia.

CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, lauded the Federal High Court, Umuahia on its judgment on the rendition of Kanu from Kenya by the government.

The opposition coalition charged the government to enforce the judgment as it is in sync with the previous and the opinion of the United Nations (UN) on the matter.

“The well-considered judgment is positive proof that, despite the systemic dysfunctions inherent in our polity, there is hope that the judiciary remains capable of doing manifest justice to right any wrong whether done by the government or individuals,” CUPP stated.

“We hereby call on the federal government to promptly enforce this judgment, given that it is undoubtedly a validation of the ones previously delivered by the High Court of Abia State and the Court of Appeal, as well as the recent opinion issued from the United Nations, all concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This judgment and the others before it should encourage the federal government to realize that self-determination is a political question that requires a political solution, not aggressive law enforcement.

“We therefore strongly urge the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without further ado,” CUPP stated.