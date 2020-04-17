The Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Dr Amos Olorunnipa, has bowed out of service having put in 32 years of service to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

The Museum Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Leigh, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Friday.

According to the statement, Olorunnipa handed over to Mrs Comfort Akinmeji, an Assistant Director of the Department of Educational Services and Training, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

It described Olorunnipa, who was retiring as a Deputy Director at NCMM, as a classic professional with a telling knack for books and passion for learning as he recently bagged PhD Anthropology from the University of Ibadan.

The statement noted that until his retirement, Olorunnipa was the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Agencies’ body in Oyo State and earned many awards and honour in the culture and tourism world.

“The museum evolved in phases, pre-analogue era, analogue era and the digital era. Olorunnipa has been part of the milestone and he is one who is always at the fulcrum of events in his style of leadership by example.

“He has authored, co-authored books on museology, featured in myriads of journals, newspapers, among others.

“As a cultural icon, he came, saw, contributed and excelled with honour, dignity and character. He is indeed a Cultural Ambassador of NCMM.

“Olurunnipa exhibited excellent service and character in Benin museum where he received training; Akure, Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan office where he retired. We appreciate these and pray that the rest of your life be the best of it sir,” it said.

According to the statement, Akinmeji also pleaded with the management and staff of the museum to extend the same hand of unity they gave to the retired curator to her, so as to enable her serve better.

She remarked that such symbiotic relationship was germane to good records and achievements, saying that a case in point were the legacies of Olorunnipa which called for continuity and consummation of excellence. (NAN)