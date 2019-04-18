In its recent report on maternal and child deaths, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) revealed that inadequate and non-functional health facilities, shortage of critical human resources were responsible for the situation. It also stated that inadequate power or water supply, commodity stock-outs, equipment inadequacy and weak standards/quality, very low demand for critical services largely driven by loss of confidence in the system aggravated the situation.

Currently, there are about 30, 000 nonfunctional health facilities in the country. Nigeria has maternal mortality rate of 560/100,000 live births. This means that 33,000 women die each year. One in nine maternal deaths worldwide is a Nigerian. The country also accounts for 14 per cent of global maternal death burden.

Infant mortality rate is 75/1,000 live births, which is eight per cent of the global total, and an estimated 70 per cent of these deaths are preventable. Child mortality rate in the country is 117/1,000, which means one million deaths yearly and accounts for 10 per cent of the global total. One in every eight Nigerian children dies before their fifth birthday, and nearly 10 per cent of new-born deaths occur in Nigeria.

The statistics are, indeed, frightening. Unfortunately, the government has not mustered the political will to tackle the health challenges. For improved child and maternal health, government must do something to change the ugly narrative. There is need to put in place action- able framework to tackle the problem.

We recall that, last year, Bill Gates listed Nigeria as one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth. He also tagged the country the fourth place with the worst maternal mortality rate, coming after Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Chad. Sadly, the situation has not changed.

While we bemoan the alarming in- crease in child and maternal deaths in the country, we call on the government to prioritise health matters, especially child and maternal health. Let the Federal and State governments revamp the primary health care facilities in the country.