The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) some weeks ago raised the alarm over high tobacco consumption in the country. According to the association, 4.7 million Nigerians use tobacco products, while about 3.1 million engage in smoking. Of the lot, 2.4 million Nigerians smoke daily, even as 16, 100 Nigerians die of tobacco-related causes annually. By 2030, eight million persons worldwide would be dying of tobacco use annually.

Besides, over 20 billion sticks of cigarettes are consumed annually in Nigeria. Second-hand smoke in public places is very high, with about 82 per cent in bars and nightclubs, 36.3 per cent in coffee shops and 29.3 per cent in restaurants. About 15.4 per cent of school age children (13-15) consume tobacco. Tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke among the Nigerian school population is now a public health concern.

It is also estimated that at least half of lifetime tobacco smokers will die before they reach 70, even as a smoker loses about ten years to smoking.

Over 25 million Nigerian children and adolescents are at the risk of tobacco use or smoke exposure.

Indeed, in spite of efforts by the Federal government to regulate cigarette smoking, including decades of campaigns against the habit, smoking of cigarettes has continued unabated. The warnings that smokers are liable to experience a myriad of debilitating ailments have failed to curtail the habit. People smoke almost everywhere in the country, even in public places.

No doubt, the fresh alarm raised by the paediatricians is quite in order. The government should do something to curb smoking in the country.

It is common knowledge that the consequences of tobacco use, especially cigarette smoking are dire. It has been generally stated that smoking can cause many diseases.

According to Prof. Edwin Eseigbe, the Technical Director of PAN and Chief Medical Director, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, burning tobacco produces more than 4,000 chemicals, including nicotine, carbon monoxide and tars. He also disclosed that cigarette smoking boosts increased mucus production, clogging of the airways, increasing susceptibility to infections, pneumonias, development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (chronic bronchitis and emphysema), irritation and destruction of lung tissue, exacerbation of asthmatic attacks and lung cancer.

Effects of smoking on children are no less calamitous. They include respiratory tract infections, decreased lung function, asthma attacks, ear infections, cognitive and behavioural issues, including the likelihood of becoming smokers.

According to medical experts, second-hand smoke is responsible for an estimated 166, 000 child deaths each year worldwide. There is also third-hand smoke, which is the result of chemical residue on surfaces where smoking has occurred. Experts say that this type of smoke has adverse effects on the liver and lungs, with children, especially those crawling, particularly vulnerable.

Public smoking is officially prohibited in Nigeria. Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, stipulates that those that smoke in public are liable to a fine of at least N50, 000 and/or six months imprisonment.

Public places where smoking is prohibited by law in Nigeria include childcare facilities, educational facilities, health care facilities, playgrounds/amusement parks, public parks (gardens), stadia, restaurants/bars, public transportation parks and plazas. Despite this law, smoking goes on in these places. Unfortunately, no one has ever been prosecuted for violating that law.

We join the paediatricians to urge the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibilities and check the indiscriminate use of tobacco in the country. It must sensitise the public on the dangers of tobacco consumption to smokers and non-smokers, including children. There must be an enforcement of laws restricting tobacco consumption in public places in the country. Government should discourage the production of cigarettes through the imposition of high taxation on tobacco companies and farmers. The warning signs on cigarettes should be made bolder.

We urge the Federal and State governments to initiate anti-tobacco enlightenment programmes in primary and secondary schools and insist that no one should smoke near a school or in the midst of children. Government should also expedite action on the National Tobacco Control Communication Plan.