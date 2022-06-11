By Chimezie Agwu

The frequency of fire disasters in the country in recent times is disturbing. It is difficult have a month or two to pass by without a fire incident at one location or the other. Markets, shops, office complexes, residential buildings and filling stations have been affected. In all of these, goods and property estimated at millions of naira have been lost to infernos. Some of these fire outbreaks have led to loss of lives.

Both urban and areas have been wreaked by fire. There have been several occasions where farmers set fire in the bush to prepare the land for cultivation. In their carelessness, they fail to control it, and this leads to fire spreading to other farms and destroying large quantity of crops. Houses within such areas, especially the ones with thatched roofs, have been razed by fire on some occasions in the villages.

The frequent disasters caused by fire are a wake-up call for us to take adequate precaution to reduce or mitigate frequent fire outbreaks. If we go down memory lane a bit, some fire experiences like that of Cocoa House in Ibadan, Nigeria External Telecommunication (NET) building in Lagos, Murtala Muhammed Airport (Domestic Terminal), ‘Ariara’ Market at Aba, Onitsha, Katsina Markets, etc. come to mind. These edifices were seriously damaged by fire some years ago. The popular Balogun Market on the Lagos Island can be said to have had more than its own share of fire, yet no visible measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence. Some filling stations have also fallen victims to fire.

The attitude of some people seems to suggest that they do not treat fire as if it is anything that can cause serious harm if mishandled. For example, visit some bus-stops in Lagos State, and make your observation. You will see wild flames billowing out from a container, where a woman using kerosene has ignited some charcoal, as preparatory methods to roasting ‘boli’ (plantain), corn or yam. No thought is given to confirm whether anyone nearby is carrying fuel or if a vehicle with leaking fuel, is parked close by. In recent times, young men frying popcorn, ‘puff-puff’ or yam, have jumped on the bandwagon. The same thing applies to those who prepare ‘suya’ at various bus-stops. The fire they make at times is dangerous, especially when a crowd of people are moving around.

Our markets are congested, yet some of our market women still find space to light a stove to cook one thing or another.

How can we curb this menace?

In order to avoid fire, it is strongly advised that stoves should be completely put off before being refuelled whenever the need arises. The same thing applies to generators.

Let us drive more public enlightenment on prevention of fire. Should we limit this to radio and television alone? No! Billboards mounted at strategic places on the roads, in the streets and public places including churches, schools, and mosques, should be used to ensure wider awareness and compliance.

Most of our markets in Lagos State are congested, and some market officials are making things worse. These officials allow the owners of klee-klamps inside the markets to sublet their shops while they are given places to squat in front of main shops at great inconvenience to the owners of the shops. At the close of business each day, the officials go round to collect fixed amount of money from each of the squatters, and still collect fixed amount from them at the end of every month. It is the congestion in the market that leads to widespread looting when there is fire, and escalates the losses incurred by traders.

Our fire services do not appear to be adequately equipped. Often when they are informed about fire anywhere, they set out in their vehicle amid loud jingle and blaring of siren as the vehicle meanders through long distance of traffic hold-up. Before it gets to the scene of action, the fire would have wreaked havoc.

Another major hiccup is the effort of the fire men hampered by the lack of water. Before they get sufficient water to get the work done, the inferno would have done incalculable damage to goods and property.

Let’s have more fire service stations opened near markets, offices and densely populated areas while ensuring safe distance from residential communities. This will facilitate the work of the fire service, and reduce the time they waste on the road, when their attention is urgently needed. People should be sensitised on the need to have manually operated fire extinguishers, not only in their cars, but in their homes.

This can help prevent every kind of fire from getting out of hand. Those working in offices should ensure that all lights and electrical appliances are switched off before leaving the office at the close of work every day. The advice also holds good for those who live in private houses.

Fuel should not be carelessly stored in or around the house to avoid fire. This often happens in times of fuel scarcity. Those using gas for cooking, should be more careful in its operation to avoid fire disaster. It is for fear of fire that some landlords do not allow their tenants to make use of gas in their kitchen.

While taking precaution against fire, it is advisable for traders to insure their businesses. This will at least mitigate the trauma they suffer when they lose millions of naira worth of goods and property to fire.

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]

