In its resolve to curb the menace of methamphetamine, popularly called mkpurumiri, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has set up a special task force to dismantle the production and distribution of the harmful drug. Currently, the drug is being abused by Nigerian youths, particularly those in the South East region.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (retd.), who made the disclosure, said the measure had become necessary considering the rate the youths consume the deadly drug. He urged communities across the country to take ownership of the war against drug abuse by revealing those engaged in the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs.

It is commendable that the NDLEA has mapped out measures to contain the menace of methamphetamine. There is no doubt that the consumption of mkpuru miri is taking great toll on youths in the South East. The abuse of methamphetamine also exists in other parts of the country but the ongoing agitation and the erosion of moral values in the South East must have been responsible for the high rate of consumption of the illicit drug by youths in the region. The rising unemployment and poverty in the zone can equally make the youths see mkpuru miri as a means to escape the economic hardship in the country.

It has been established that many of the patrons of the illicit drug are ignorant of the side effects, which may lead to many mental health problems or death. According to medical experts, methamphetamine or meth or crystal meth for short is also known as ice. It equally goes by such other trade names as desoxyn or methedrine and associated with high addiction liability.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity. It is rarely prescribed over concerns involving human neurotoxicity and potential for recreational use as an aphrodisiac and euphoriant.

Available evidence shows that methamphetamine was manufactured during the World War II for Japanese soldiers to stay awake and agile. It is supposed to be administered on prescription, if there is need for such. However, with the high level of poverty in the country, peer group influence and relative lax in moral values in the society, the consumption of the substance has been on the increase. Due to the unrestrained consumption of the drug, it is gradually destroying the Igbo society, especially the youths.

Relevant government agencies and organisations should key into the initiative by the NDLEA. Let the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other related agencies at the state and local government levels join the fight against the abuse of methamphetamine through vigorous enlightenment and awareness campaigns. Families, communities and faith-based organisations should also be involved in the campaigns to rid the society of the killer drug. The unbridled consumption of mkpuru miri is a national crisis that demands urgent attention. Unless the battle against the supply and consumption of the drug is diligently prosecuted, the future of the youths is in danger.

We urge the NDLEA task force to take the campaign against the use of the drug to secondary and tertiary institutions in the South East and other parts of the country, where there are preponderance of patrons. Let the manufacturers and distributors of mkpuru miri desist from the ignoble act. Efforts should be geared towards apprehending and prosecuting the producers, distributors and promoters of the harmful drug. All those found culpable in the illegal but lethal trade must be made to face the full wrath of the law. This is the only way to dissuade others from indulging in the deadly business.

Let government at all levels engage the youths in productive activities. If the youths are gainfully employed, they won’t indulge in the consumption of mkpuru miri or other vices. Parents should monitor the company their children keep as well as the programmes they are exposed to in the social media. It is laudable that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has banned the registration of alcohol in sachets, small volumes and glass bottles below 200ml. We believe that the measure will generally curb the availability of consumption of alcohol in the country.