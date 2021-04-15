By Kayode Ojewale

By nature, man hardly wants to be controlled. We want freedom to act in our own ways by challenging whatever is opposed to our willful actions. It is because of this tendency and default nature exhibited by man that sane societies set up laws to regulate or checkmate our actions. A lawless society is an insane one. Everyone is expected to be bound by the law but some still take the law into their hands by either not obeying the law or by acting out of law. In order to maintain these laws, enforcement agents are required.

Government’s regulatory or enforcement agents, who maintain law and order in traffic or those who provide security, are therefore bound to be opposed by recalcitrant members of the public.

Sometime in October last year, when Lagos was and is still recovering from the effects left by the hoodlums-hijacked EndSARS protests, with the law enforcement agents still trying to get over the physical and psychological damages inflicted on government-owned properties and structures, it was reported that a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official was assaulted on duty.

The incident happened at a time when LASTMA as an agency of the State government was still counting its losses after the violent EndSARS protests, an officer of the agency, Ismaila Lukman, while on duty at Jakande junction in Lekki, was attacked by some troublemakers who chose to challenge and dare the authority of a traffic controller statutorily carrying out his duties as enshrined in the Act that established LASTMA. Why should LASTMA officers work in fear of attacks by always perceiving dangers to their lives in the line of duty? If the security operatives, who bear arms, could be attacked, then how secured are the traffic law enforcement agents who do not bear arms? It is the reason concerned higher authorities have decided to deal with the situation with all seriousness and attention it deserves.

In his reaction to the assault on the LASTMA officer last year, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said, “As we are quick to prosecute LASTMA officials who misbehave, we must be quicker to prosecute those found culpable of attacking LASTMA officials.” The State House of Assembly Speaker made it clear that the security of LASTMA personnel is paramount to enable them perform their duties without fear of being attacked by any unruly motorist. While the excesses and highhandedness of these officers are being checkmated by the agency with appropriate punishment, all road users must respect and obey traffic officers who enforce law and order on the road.

Not too long ago, the Federal House of Representatives began deliberations on how to equip the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) marshals with defensive weapons. It would be a welcome development, although there must be checks and balances in the use as the misuse or abuse of the arms might be inevitable. The use of firearms by traffic personnel is long overdue. The use of protective arms may help traffic personnel curtail the excesses of some lawless road users. Many have, however, kicked against this for fear of wrong use or vindictive actions by these traffic controllers. They argue that, unruly motorists are everywhere and they may easily fall as victims for some power-drunk traffic personnel who carry arms. For those who are opposed to arming these traffic officers, they probably dwell on the ugly side of the arms alone without looking at the positive impact such action will bring.

Arming traffic personnel might actually not be the best for now as technology could be deployed to capture lawless road users without having to scare them with protective weapons because their primary duty is to control and manage traffic while arrest or prosecution of traffic offenders is secondary.

Violent attacks and assaults on traffic controllers and managers did not just start today; it has been in the fabric of reckless and lawless road users who have total disregard for traffic laws. However, traffic personnel are expected to always do the right thing to ensure that the motoring public can support and defend them when at work. The public may become violent and resort to self-help when some actions of traffic managers become questionable and suspicious.

Records and cases of violent attacks on LASTMA officials abound. This year alone, with three months just gone, the agency has lost two of its men to such unwarranted and senseless attacks by lawless, recalcitrant motorists. Some months ago, Samson Olawale Akinmade was deliberately knocked down by a careless motorist at Mile 12, Ketu area. Akinmade was knocked against a concrete culvert on the service lane and dragged for some meters on the road. He was later reported dead afterwards. At Anthony in March this year, along Ikorodu road in Lagos, Obazu Olusegun Godwin was hacked to death by some mini bus drivers (popularly called “Korope”) who were suspected to be cultists. Obazu was attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons. He eventually died as he could not survive the deep lacerations he sustained on the head. Some other LASTMA officers were lucky to have narrowly escaped the violent attacks at Anthony as well too.

Justice is expected in the days ahead from the appropriate agencies handling the various cases involving assaults on unarmed traffic personnel. The killers of the slain officers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Although the cases are still presently in court, the prosecution of the arrested culprits in connection with the attacks on LASTMA personnel would sure send a strong warning signal to violent motorists and the motoring public at large who find pleasure in disrespecting and disobeying uniformed officers and would also serve as deterrent to others with such motives. This way, the continued rising attacks on LASTMA officials will be nipped in the bud.

Ojewale is of the Public Affairs Unit of

LASTMA