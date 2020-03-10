The recent confirmation that Nigeria has recorded a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ogun State after the first one in Lagos through an Italian who entered the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), has underscored the need for the federal and state health authorities to be on alert to avert possible outbreak of the dreaded virus in Nigeria. To ensure that the outbreak of the disease is averted in the country, the Federal Government has placed five countries with community transmission of COVID-19, such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China, on its watch list.

According to the Minister of Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, isolation centres have been established in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt to respond to any emergency on the disease. The outbreak of the disease occurred in China in December last year. Since then, it has entered many countries in the world, including Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal and Morocco in Africa. Nigeria’s first index case was recorded on February 27, 2020, when an Italian arrived Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The expatriate, who came to Nigeria on board a Turkish Airline flight, initially went to a company in Ogun State before manifesting the symptoms of the virus. He was later quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos, for treatment. The second case in Ogun State, confirmed yesterday, has the Italian”s contact as victim.

The Lagos State government has made spirited effort to trace all those who were in the same flight with the victim to check their status and curb the spread of the virus. It has also activated outbreak protocols in five general hospitals and its Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in anticipation of possible outbreak of coronavirus. Also, Katsina State government has established an emergency operation centre to tackle any outbreak of the disease in the state. In the same vein, Ekiti State government has directed medical experts to commence the screening of passengers coming into the state from adjoining states to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

We urge other states to take proactive measures to avert the outbreak of the deadly virus in their domains. We commend the Director-General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, for observing the mandatory 14-day self-isolation having returned from China. Ihekweazu was in China for nine days as part of a World Health Organisation (WHO) team to understudy the behavioural patterns of those who have contracted the virus. We urge other Nigerians who travel to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases to emulate the NCDC boss.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan Province of China, it has claimed over 2,977 lives from 59 countries. China is leading with over 95 per cent of cases. The symptoms of coronavirus include cough, fever and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Since there are no specific antiviral treatment for the disease at present, people infected with the disease should receive supportive care to help alleviate symptoms.

Any person with any of these symptoms should visit the nearest health facility for urgent medical attention. People are enjoined to avoid crowded places and maintain social distances from persons who show any signs of the disease.

There is need for massive public enlightenment on the disease, the symptoms and how to access treatment. Such enlightenment messages should be transmitted in English, Pidgin and major Nigerian languages and must reach all parts of the country, including the rural areas. There is need to intensify surveillance at the nation’s entry points, particularly the airports. The recent reports that passengers were not screened at some of our airports should serve as a wake-up call on all those concerned to be vigilant and do the right thing.

The federal and state health authorities should work in concert to halt the spread of the virus. More quarantine facilities should be provided nationwide and they must be properly equipped. More importantly, and as the DG NCDC observed, the legislators rather than going on recess on account of the fear of the virus, should be leading the national effort in checking its spread through effective legislations, advocacy and funding. We enjoin Nigerians to observe public hygiene and avoid anyone showing symptoms of the disease.