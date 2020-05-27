SAMUEL OGUNGBEMI

This year’s Children’s Day is worth celebrating. We give thanks to God Almighty for making it a reality despite

the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There is no doubt that the banner of

God is over all the children to protect

them from COVID-19 and all other diseases. As an advocate for children in a

day like this for more than two decades,

violence against children is an act that

should be condemned outrightly

Violence against children in all forms,

either physical, mental torture, injury,

assault, neglect treatment, maltreatment, oppression, sexual abuse, bodily

infliction, etc. should be discouraged

and heavily punished to serve as deterrent. Physical aggression amounts

to shouting, embarrassment, yelling,

screaming at a child as well as calling

children offensive names, such as dumb,

mad, nonentity idiot, etc. Violence

against children was a long wicked practice right from the Holy Book when a

king ordered the killing of all male children in a whole city for his selfish motive, aggrandizement and actualisation.

Mary Slessor in 1870s stopped the

killing of twins in Calabar, Nigeria

which contributed largely also to a stop

to the violence against children. All

twins who are part of today’s celebration should reference Mary Slessor for

the motherly and humanitarian role she

played to stop the killing of twins otherwise you too (twins) should not have

been in existence today.

Violence against children cuts across

the boundaries of tribe, race, culture

and religion. It happens at home, school,

workplace, and place of worship, prison,

market place and in all our communities. Those who engage in these antisocial practices are parents, teachers,

guardians, hoodlums and others.

Violence to children is a major

threat to global development which

must not be left to continue; instead

decisive measures must be taken to

eliminate it. Violence against children should never be tolerated or

justified. If its underlying causes are

identified, addressed and redressed,

it means violence against children is

entirely preventable or avoidable.

Violence at home is the most horrible. Some heartless and wicked

parents inflict and maltreat their

children far more beyond the offence

being committed. Imagine a child

who steals one hundred naira and

because of that the parents or guardian to the child takes a razor blade

and inflict marks on the body of the

child and later adds dry pepper to the

cuts on the child’s body. It has been

reported occasionally that guardians

used hot irons to punish children for

any wrong doing.

Violence being displayed at our

public primary schools is beyond

mentioning, children learn under

shed, roof without ceiling, sandy

classrooms and full of teaks, classrooms without chairs, schools without staffrooms, staffrooms without

chairs and tables, and sometimes

the teachers have to bring their own

tables and chairs from their houses.

All unpalatable situations of the pupils and their teachers are directly or

indirectly violent against children.

Violence against children includes

engaging children in child labour,

which is beyond their age, strength

and capability. Imagine a six-year-old

child being forced to be carrying cement blocks, heavy buckets of water.

What a heartless and wicked habit?

Despite that, wages are not paid as at

when due even after great sweat. Children under this condition are not even

given food to eat and will become mis- erable and dejected.

Violence at church and mosque is not

worth speaking about, but it happens,

what about children who are kept to

worship in buildings with fewer facili- ties as compared with what is obtain- able at the adult assemblies, where

they worship under air-conditioner

with good furniture while children are

parked under tattered roof where ventilation is poor. Forced marriage, drug,

trafficking, prostitution, kidnapping,

under-age children sent to war fronts,

gender discrimination are all forms of

violence contravening children’s fundamental human rights.

Article 19 of International Fundamental Human Rights states that parties shall take all appropriate legislative,

administrative, social and educational

measures to protect the child from all

forms of physical or mental torture, injuries, or abuse, neglects or negligent

treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, including sexual abuse. The right

of all boys and girls to protection from

all forms of Violence have been enshrined in International Human Right

Treatise including the Convention on

rights of children (CRC).

It is worrisome and disheartening

that despite all the international fundamental human rights and all other national law standard, scarcely do you see

the law enforcement agents/agencies

to do something quickly and decisively

about those who commit rape, kidnap- ping, trafficking and so on. The attempt

to take decisive action to end violence against children should no longer be

with lip service.

The consequences of violence against

children can be devastating; it can result to early deaths. Children who survive stigmatization will be left to cope

with terrible physical emotional scars

due to no fault of theirs. All forms of

physical, sexual and emotional abuse

against girls and boys may have seri- ous negative physical mental and re- productive health consequences. The

2006 global meta-analysis estimated

that more than three-quarters of the

world’s children had experienced mod- erate or severe physical, sexual and or

emotional abuse during the past year af- fecting nearly 1.5million boys and girls

aged 2-17.

The following recommendations

will help in the eradication of violence

against children: 1. Implementation

and enforcement of fundamental hu- man rights, 2. Immediate prosecution

of those guilty of violence against chil- dren, 3. Avoiding justice delay which

naturally leads to justice denial.

4• Capacity building through income

and economic empowerment should be

put in place by the Federal, State and lo- cal governments

5. Eliminate or discard all harmful

practices including forced and early

marriage and female genital mutilation

6• Provide conducive safe and nonviolent inclusive and effective learning

environment for the children.

Children are tired of being rhetorical- ly told that they are the future leaders

of today and tomorrow when they are

being marginalised and grossly mal- treated.

Ogungbemi, a cleric, writes from

Ibadan