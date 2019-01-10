Other countries listed in the report are Afghanistan, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Myanmar, Palestine, South Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen.

On the situation of children in Nigeria, the report noted that in the North-East, armed groups, including Boko Haram factions, have continued to target girls. According to the report, the defenceless girls were raped, forced to become wives of fighters or used as human bombs.

The report noted that in North-East Nigeria, the Lake region of Chad, extreme north of Cameroon and Diffa region of Niger, at least 1,041 schools are closed or non-functional due to violence, fear of attacks or unrest, affecting nearly 445,000 children.

The report also pointed out that in the Lake Chad Basin, the ongoing conflict, displacement and attacks on schools, teachers and other education facilities have put the education of 3.5 million children at risk.

In Nigeria, children have suffered untold trauma in the hands of the Boko Haram insurgents. In February 2014, about 58 students of Federal Government College, Buni Yadi, Yobe State, were killed when the insurgents invaded the school. They also abducted 18 female students, burnt classrooms, hostels and 40 houses in the community.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, and abducted about 276 schoolgirls. Some of the girls had been released. Also on February 18, 2018, 110 female students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, were abducted from the school by Boko Haram insurgents. Most of the girls had been released, except Leah Sharibu.

It is distressing that Nigerian children are let down by the government which should protect them. This is in clear contravention of Part 11 of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003.