The recent report that over 800 million women have experienced some form of violence and harassment has underscored the need for a global action to curb the menace. These women, according to the report, have suffered from physical assault, verbal abuse, bullying and intimidation.

According to IndustriALL Global, #Me Too and similar movements have done much to expose the magnitude of the problem, especially in the world of work. Subsequently, they have encouraged women to speak out and demand justice.

It is sad that more women are daily subjected to violence and harassment the world over. Ironically, these acts of violence against women persist in spite of the global advocacy against them by several rights organisations.

Violence against women can also come in diverse forms. For instance, a number of professions give tough conditions for women seeking employment. In many countries, pregnant women and nursing mothers are discriminated against at work places. In certain organisations, women are not permitted to get pregnant for some specified period, and for some nebulous reasons.

In Nigeria, a recent study commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), and with support from the Government of Norway revealed that 28 per cent of Nigerian women between the ages of 25 and 29 have experienced some form of physical violence since age 15.

The study also stated that 15 per cent of women experienced physical violence within the 12 months preceding the survey.

According to the report, the level of exposure to the risk of violence varied from individual to individual, based on marital status. For instance, 44 per cent of divorced, separated or widowed women reported experiencing violence since age 15. And as much as 25 per cent of married women or those living with their spouses have experienced violence.

The most common acts of violence against women in Nigeria include sexual harassment, physical violence, harmful traditional practices, emotional and psychological violence, socio-economic violence and violence against non-combatant women in conflict situation.

Sexual harassment of women continues in many parts of the world, including Nigeria. Experts insist that no fewer than 35 per cent of women worldwide have suffered serious sexual violence. Many have continued to bear their pains and scars in silence,

It has been reported that over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries have undergone female genital mutilation. In Nigeria, it is estimated that 27 per cent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 had been victims of female genital mutilation.

We recall that the then President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, signed a federal law banning female genital mutilation in the country. Although the practice has seemingly reduced, it is yet to be eradicated.

It has also been discovered that unlike in the past when female genital mutilation was performed solely by traditional herbal operators, trained medical professionals are now involved in the act.

It is believed that 13 per cent of women who have experienced genital mutilation were cut by medical professionals. In spite of the campaign against the act, the involvement of many trained professionals in the practice has delayed its eradication. In Nigeria, women who dare the odds to embrace partisan politics have not fared any better. Many have been intimidated and bullied out of the system by the men. Women in politics in Nigeria endure various humiliations and are addressed in derogatory terms.

These have prevented many women from politics. Of the 469 legislators in the National Assembly between May 2015 and May 2019, only 29 women made the list, with seven in the Senate and 22 in the House of Representatives. In that National Assembly, female lawmakers constituted 6.2 per cent while males accounted for 93.8 per cent.

Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, no woman has been President, Vice President or Senate President. The only female Speaker was removed from office after four months. No woman has been elected a governor of any state. Many cultures in Nigeria alienate women from benefitting from their fathers’ estate.

The Federal Government must institute laws and policies that will address every act of violence, harassment and intimidation against women. Perpetrators of sexual violence against women must be apprehended and prosecuted. Education of the girl child is imperative. Policies that will guarantee gender equality must be put in place. There must be a conscious effort to integrate women into the country’s political system. We also call for a global action to curb violence against women.