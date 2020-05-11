There is, perhaps, no emotive occurrence in recent history that can compare with the hoopla about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, alias COVID-19. This is understandable though because this virus has made nonsense of all forms of stratifications and reduced everyone to the same level. For the first time, especially in Nigeria, the commoners now share the same health facilities with the high and mighty, who no longer have safe havens to fly to abroad and now, they regret neglecting our health institutions for far too long.

We have even witnessed how this vicious Frankenstein had no fear for even Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, from where it plucked, sadly, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, whom many loved to describe as the defacto president.

Strangely, while we witnessed live on television how that mighty man was squeezed into the red earth without decorum, without respect, without the paraphernalia of office, without his affluence and influence, many Nigerians still believe COVID-19 is a fluke. They even forced beleaguered President Buhari to ease the lockdown he put in place to stem further spread of the virus. And like chickens let out of their pen after a long while, they threw caution to the wind, forsaking all the guidelines issued to safeguard their lives.

Honestly, I blame the government for succumbing to blackmail but they really had no other choice. They locked people up with false hope of palliatives that never came or were bungled or looted. It’s over a month when they collected names of residents in some areas with promises of bringing the touted palliatives to them but they are yet to arrive. I keep asking why they made the promises since they were not prepared to keep them. The few places they tried to, the miserable packages were very annoying and laughable such that people like me who said to hell with ‘political palliatives’ were vindicated because it was clearly a veritable channel of corruption. Have you also not heard that school feeding programme is still on, even when schoolchildren remain hungry at home? Naija, our beloved land of wonders!

Anyway, let’s not deviate from the discourse.

I find the many claims to cure for covid-19 flying around very intriguing. I am bewildered by the outcry that government is reluctant to patronise them. The most audacious remedy has come from Madagascar, quite commendably, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been playing games with the COVID ORGANICS that has worked for that country. That is a small thing though. Madagascar has proven that something good could come out of Africa. Despite WHO’s stupid bias against Africa, Madagascar ignored them, treated their people with COVID ORGANICS and got back to normal lives. I believe limp African leaders should not be hesitant to embrace the Madagascan therapy and set Africa free from apron strings of neo colonialism as represented by WHO.

However, what I find bewildering is the avalanche of other claims of curative drugs. The social media is awash with one hyperbolic claim or another as regards ‘potent’ drugs that have been invented to rid the body of COVI-19. So, what is all the noise about? Why can’t these inventors go treat known COVID-19 patients and let the result speak for them? This idea of distracting commonsense for ulterior motives is nauseating. There are so many videos and posts here and there purporting to have cure for the virus – some herbal remedies too, that reportedly worked. I think the taste of the pudding remains in the eating. We need less noise and politicised, spurious claims but more positive action. This attitude of Nigerians to turn every tragedy to fraud is evil. As far as I am concerned, both the politicians and claimants, even WHO, are the same; all else is plain deceit. But like the scriptures say, whose report I would believe; I stand by divine empowerment: “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” Luke 10:19. There lies the hope of every believer, COVID-19 notwithstanding.