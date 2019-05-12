Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Three persons have been killed when violence erupted between the youth of Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa communities in Bauchi metropolis.

Following the development, the State Government yesterday imposed a dawn to dusk curfew in the affected area to avoid the crisis from escalating.

It was learnt that the problem started on Thursday at about 09:00 a.m when some youth in Gudum Area of Bauchi Local Government had misunderstanding among themselves which led to clashes.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Nadada, stated: “This subsequently escalated into clashes between the youth from, which resulted into physical skirmishes. However, the immediate intervention of the security agencies brought peace in the area. Unfortunately today, during Friday Prayers there was a reprisal and a counter-reprisal which led to the death of three persons.

“Accordingly, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation, Government has decided to impose a dusk to dawn curfew with immediate effect from 6:00 p.m to 6:00 am until further notice”

According to the statement, the affected communities are Gudum Fulani, Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa, and Bigi

“The people of the affected communities are therefore advised to strictly observe the restriction. Any person or group of people found to be violating this will be decisively dealt-with” the statement noted.