PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Three persons have been killed as violence erupts between youths of Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa communities in Bauchi metropolis.

Following the development, the state government on Saturday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected area to prevent the crisis from escalating.

It was learnt that problem started on Thursday May 9, 2019, at about 09:00 am when some youth in Gudum area of Bauchi Local Government had a misunderstanding among themselves.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammmad Umar Nadada, stated: “This subsequently escalated into clashes between the youths which resulted into physical skirmishes. However, the immediate intervention of the security agencies brought peace to the area.

“Unfortunately today, during Friday prayers there was a reprisal and a counter-reprisal which led to the death of three persons.

“Accordingly, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation, the government has decided to impose a dusk to dawn curfew with immediate effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am until further notice.”

According to the statement, the affected communities are Gudum Fulani, Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa, and Bigi

“People of the affected communities are therefore advised to strictly observe the restriction. Any person or group of people found to be violating this will be decisively dealt with,” the statement concluded.