Residents of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, face a two-week curfew as the country battles a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

Phnom Penh authorities on Thursday announced that business activities and social gatherings would be banned in the city of more than two million people between 8.00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m., from Thursday until April 14.

The order prohibits any travel during those hours except for emergencies, cargo deliveries, people travelling to work and other activities that have been approved by authorities.

Exemptions have been granted for gatherings of family members who share a residence, approved funerals and for the work of healthcare workers and officials.

Cambodia was experiencing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

Starting in February, the recent outbreak was responsible for 80 per cent of the country’s 2,477 total cases and has claimed at least 14 lives. (dpa/NAN)