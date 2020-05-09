Suspected hoodlums on Friday attacked policemen attached to Auchi Division in Edo and killed an officer enforcing the Coronavirus curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Edo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

Nwabuzor said that serious manhunt was presently ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.

According to him, ”on Friday night at Auchi, the officer, one Insp. Felix Egbon and some colleagues were enforcing the COVID-19 curfew imposed by the federal government.

“While on it, some mob attacked them, during the attack, unknown hoodlums emerged and shot at the deceased officer.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Auchi, where he was pronounced dead.

“A serious manhunt is presently ongoing to arrest the hoodlums whose numbers can not be ascertained,” he said. (NAN)