Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has warned hoodlums to stay out of the road or risked being arrested .

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi , while responding to questions on the plans for the implementation of the Curfew ,said :” we will enforce the curfew fully. No protest, procession, or gathering in Lagos State as from 4pm today. No movement because it’s a total lockdown, except those on essential services. Those who are on essential duties will be allowed passage”.