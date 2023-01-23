Governor Udom Emmanuel wants adequate sensitization on the currency rebranding by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to checkmate negative impacts on its end users, especially traders in the rural and riverine communities .

He made the advocacy while addressing worshippers at the January 2023 edition of Government House Prayer Summit, held at Latter House Chapel , Governor’s Lodge, Uyo on Saturday.

The Governor, who applauded the currency rebranding initiative, however viewed it as hasty and inconsiderate, particularly on the infrastructure gap and peculiarities of the vast rural and riverine population, called for caution against stifling grassroots economy in trying to implement an otherwise welcome development.

Observing that the old currency notes were already becoming scarce while the new ones were yet to be adequately circulated, the governor expressed worries over poor sensitization in rural and riverine communities. He feared that trade those communities may continue to trade with the old notes only to be stranded in their transactions with the city dwellers.

“…my question is, people staying in the creeks to do fishing, bringing their aquatic produce to the beach market to sell are expected to transact through a POS terminal, how will they buy food stuff and other things in the creeks they are returning to, considering the cost of food. We can actually mix these things up and make life a bit easier”, he posited.

He said considerations should be given to infrastructure gap and some socio-economic peculiarities while introducing developments that work in economies where people pay things as little as taxi fare through electronic means, maintaining that such decisions should not be rushed due to political underpinnings without consideration for the welfare of the generality of the people.

On the upcoming elections, Governor Emmanuel said Nigeria’s elite are to be blamed if, in their choice of a person to run the affairs of a country with over 200 million people, they ignore the criteria they consider in recruiting a Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer of a business enterprise.

He therefore sued for prayers for peace to reign in the country and for God to guide Nigerians in their choices, to avoid upheavals in the general elections.

At the well attended prayer summit which featured praise and worship session, intercessory prayers, choir renditions and ministration, Bishop Nick Iheanacho of the Arise Fellowship International Church, Uyo, preached on “Keys of Power”, culled from Matt: 16: 19.

The Cleric urged Christians to exercise their power through prayers and fasting while seeking the face of God.