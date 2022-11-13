From Uche Usim, Abuja

As the federal government remains resolute in unveiling new naira notes by December 15, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday said it was encouraging to see the increased currency deposits across banks and other financial institutions.

Spokesman of the bank, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement said plans were afoot to ensure seamless implementation of the initiative to ensure the achievement of its objectives to preserve the integrity of the local legal tender by reducing the significant amount of cash outside the banking system and its use in criminal activities, curtail counterfeiting, and promote financial inclusion, amongst others.

While noting the progressive increase in financial access points and alternative banking

channels over the years (electronic/internet banking, mobile apps, ATM, Cards/PoS, eNaira, agent banking, etc.), the Bank acknowledges that these may not be evenly distributed across all geopolitical zones and in some rural areas.

“In operationalizing this initiative, the CBN has been collaborating with relevant agencies and other stakeholders in the financial system in its execution, particularly ensuring that vulnerable citizens are not disenfranchised.

“Accordingly, the banking public in rural and/or underserved areas may access CBN branches

in the 36 States of the Federation to enquire about options for depositing their current N200,

N500, and N1,000 notes, wallet/account opening processes, financial access points, etc.

Furthermore, agent locations across the country have been fully enabled for BVN registration, opening banking accounts/wallets & e-Naira wallets, electronic card distribution, and cash deposit, among others. Due to the policy, the agents have also been accorded priority to enable them to deposit cash collections through bank branches across the

federation.

“The Bank shall continue to monitor developments and issue updates to the banking public

on the implementation of the Naira redesign policy as may be necessary” Nwanisobi explained.

Daily Sun earlier reported that commercial banks saw a spike in the deposit of filthy naira notes stored in private houses and offices by Nigerians who dread the banks.