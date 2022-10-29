From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani, has said that the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign some of the nation’s currency denominations was done at a wrong time, noting that the exercise would disrupt the 2023 political campaigns.

Sani noted that the exercise would divide the attention of politicians between changing their currencies and the need to also focus on electioneering programmes. He therefore advised that the exercise should be carried out immediately after the general elections.

Speaking to Saturday Sun on his reaction to CBN’s concluded plans to redesign the currency, the former ACF scribe however, agreed that the motive behind the project was in order.

“There can be no cavil with the significance of changing the currencies in order to get those who do not patronise banks into practices of using banks. More so, the change can render the cash in the custody of bandits and kidnappers unserviceable. But the timing is not suitable,” Sani said.