Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev’d Samson Ayokunle, on Sunday assured Nigerians that the current trying and challenging period will soon be over and the county will experience steady growth and development.

He gave the assurance in a live stream sermon to Christians, entitled: ‘The Strong in the Lord.” He was optimistic that the nation would triumph in the end.

Ayokunle, however, said the condition for the prosperity of the nation is that Nigerians must work and live in truth. He took a cursory look at Nigeria and returned a verdict that truth has become a scarce commodity in the country.

According to him, “truth has been lost in the nation. This is responsible for insecurity, corruption, injustice and other social vices that are ravaging the country. Righteousness exalts a nation. When people work at cross purposes to the truth, such a nation will not grow as expected.

“Children of God should stand firm against the devil that is trying to destroy the world. At a time like this, children of God need to activate their faith more in the Lord, believing that God will see us through the current challenges. To get out of the current challenges, Nigerians need to support the government and follow all instructions for the benefit of all.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk of going to office or doing business; when there is life, there is hope for the people to do business and make money.”

Ayokunle, who appealed to Nigerians to give their best in fighting COVID-19, described the pandemic as an enemy of human beings that requires the collective efforts of everybody for the fight to be won, adding that “God will not leave his people to be destroyed by the devil- induced virus.”

The CAN president also gave kudos to medical personnel for their sacrifice in curtailing the pandemic, as well as the measures that have been put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.