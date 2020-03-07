Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients:

• Eggs (hard-cooked, peeled)

• Potatoes (cut into small cubes)

• Apples (cored and chopped)

• Celery (chopped)

• Red onion (chopped)

• Sour cream or yogurt (fat-free)

• Mayonnaise

• Vinegar

• Curry paste or powder

Instructions:

•Chop two some of the eggs and cut the remaining ones into wedges for garnish

•In a saucepan, boil the potatoes and cook for about 5 minutes or until tender. Drain well and place in large bowl

•Add chopped eggs, apples, celery and green onions.

•In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, curry paste, and pepper.

•Then pour them over the potatoes and the egg mixture and stir gently to mix well.

•Lastly, garnish with egg wedges and cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve.