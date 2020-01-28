Like an inoperable sore that has defied any cure, Lassa fever is once again on the rampage in Nigeria. It is spreading at an alarming rate, killing many people across the country. So far, more than two dozen Nigerians have been killed by the deadly disease, while close to 200 fresh cases have been confirmed. A statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the weekend noted that 29 deaths had been confirmed while the disease had been reported in about 11 states. Some of the states affected are Ondo, Edo, Delta, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Ebonyi and Kogi.

It is disturbing that Lassa fever has become an annual scourge in Nigeria. Each year, scores of people are felled by the disease. About 170 deaths were recorded last year from the pandemic. Unfortunately, some of the victims of the recent Lassa fever outbreak are health workers attending to patients.

We sympathise with the families and friends of those killed by the disease. The number of deaths recorded so far is alarming and regrettable. However, it is gratifying that the Nigerian authorities have activated a national emergency operations centre to coordinate the response to the increasing number of cases across the country. But it is important that more measures are put in place to urgently curb the spread of the lethal disease.

Also known as Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever (LHF), Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus. Described as an extremely virulent and often infectious disease, Lassa fever was first discovered in 1969 from a case at Lassa, a community in Borno State in the North East of Nigeria. It is usually caused by contact with urine or faeces of infected multimammate rats. It may also be spread through direct contact between people. The disease is common in West Africa, especially in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ghana.

Lassa fever belongs to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, though it is much less deadly. Available statistics show that between 300,000 and 500,000 cases are reported each year, which result in about 5,000 deaths.

Some symptoms associated with the disease may include fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, and muscle pains. Occasionally, victims may experience bleeding from the mouth or gastrointestinal tract. Severe cases may lead to organ failure, and consequently, death.

But diagnosis based on symptoms is usually difficult, and laboratory tests are usually required to determine the presence of Lassa fever in the body.

Till date, no vaccine has been developed to prevent the disease or curtail its spread. As such, anyone infected is usually put in isolation, while those that might have been in contact with such a person are placed under watch.

Medical experts have counselled that the most potent way of preventing Lassa fever is through decreasing contact with rats or total elimination of rats from homes.

Lassa fever is usually prevalent in the dry season, especially between January and April, but with more cases in January due to weather conditions during the dry season.

We believe that there should be an annual campaign to keep the public informed of the threats posed by Lassa fever, especially in the first few months of the year. Sadly, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information, as well as the National Orientation Agency, have not done enough in this regard. They seem to be only awakened by reports of new cases of Lassa fever. This should not be so.

It is important that Nigerians are adequately informed of how to prevent the disease. The NCDC has canvassed the storage of grains and foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, maintenance of clean households, disposing of garbage far from the home and other hygienic practices as ways to prevent the disease. It has also enjoined that hand washing should be practised frequently. They also advise Nigerians to avoid bush burning. Since Lassa fever presents initially like any other disease-causing febrile illness such as malaria, healthcare providers are advised to practise standard precautions at all times, and to maintain a high index of suspicion.

In addition, we advise that Nigerians with any type of fever should go to the hospital immediately. People should also avoid the consumption of all types of rats and should maintain the highest level of hygiene.