The tennis competition began on Monday, and it is staged for the top eight players in the club as part of year-ending events for the tennis section led by Bimbo Okubena.

After the round robin prelims, Nishant Abbi, Gbenga Familoni, Labisi Abayomi and Ezomo Imokhuede were the last four players in Group A of the singles, while Sesan Dada, Emeka Azinge, Bola Ayorinde and Charles Mozie emerged from Group B. Number one seed, Azinge, and second seed, Dada, are some of the smashers to watch out for as final round of games began last night to precede today’s grand finale. Tennis Section Chairman, Bimbo Okubena, said the tournament was explosive from the very first day.