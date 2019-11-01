The final of the ongoing AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoy Club 1938 comes up today at the tennis court of the prestigious club.

On October 18, in Lagos, the competition started with male teams divided into two groups of A and B, while the women only competed in the Ladies singles.

The oldies are also vying for honours in veteran singles for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans, meant for 70 years and above.

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, said the competition had been very interesting to the delight of the club members and fans of the game.

Okubena said: “We are so happy about the turnout and the overall standard of the competition. Some matches were as tough as national matches out there and we believe things like that will continue here in the club.

“In the weeks ahead, we expect more competitions to come up and further create excitement for us.”

Emeka Azinge, who came back from a set down to defeat Dele Osinga 2/6, 6/3,10/3, is one of those competing for honours for today’s final. Sesan Dada, who edged out Bola Ayorinde 6/3, 6/1, is also in the running. They are both in Group B, while Kalada Kienka is another top candidate from Group A of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.