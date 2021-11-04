From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa, has declared all Custodial centres red zone.

This was made known by the Deputy Controller General of Corrections in charge of operations, Tukur Ahmed, during his confidence-building visit to Anambra State yesterday, preparatory to the November 6th gubernatorial elections in the State.

The DCG who was in the company of the Controller of Corrections Anambra State Command, Pat Chukwuemeka, visited Awka and Onitsha Custodial Centres, charged the staff to be professional and security conscious, stressing that on no account should there be security lapses in any of the Custodial centres in the State.

Tukur admonished staff especially the Armed Squad to be at alert to avert any incursions from the men of the underworld before, during and after the elections.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

In a statement, SC Francis Ekezie, CPRO, Nigerian Correctional Service Anambra State Command said he charged them to collaborate and seamlessly work with sister agencies who have been drafted to support the Corrections men at the Custodial centres for effective security.

He later visited the State Headquarters of the Nigerian Police where he had closed-door discussions with the Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng on security issues and expressed satisfaction on the security structure on the ground which portends no cause for alarm.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Corrections in charge of the Command, Pat Chukwuemeka had earlier deployed more staff from the state headquarters to beef up security at the four Custodial centres in the State.

The synergy with other sister agencies is robust and cordial which led to the heavy presence of the military, police and other security agencies around our Custodial centres to forestall any attempt by hoodlums to launch attacks on the facilities.

The DCG had since departed Anambra back to Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .