Custodian Investment Plc, host of the Mentors Conference since 2018, has held the third edition of the programme, designed to connect Nigerian youths with mentors who could teach them practical business lessons.

The one-day conference, held in Lagos at the weekend, was attended by about 150 professionals from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Addressing participants, Mr. Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of Custodian Investment Plc said: “We are an investment company that operates in different sectors of the Nigerian economy such as insurance, pensions, trusteeship and recently property business.

“Several years ago, we felt the need to fill a yawning gap with respect to the Nigerian youth, who represents the future of this country. We realised that the youths are going about with the negative feeling that our generation has failed them and believing that the future does not look bright for them. So, we came up with the idea of a mentorship conference to bolster their confidence,” Oshin said.

The GMD/CEO said the overriding idea was to connect the youths physically to people who could mentor them by taking them on a business journey with the hope that someday, they would have positive testimonies to share.

He said participants over the years had been exposed to people like Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor at Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI); Mr. Leke Alder, Principal Consultant, Alder Consulting; Mr. Tonye Cole, Co-Founder and Former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group; Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, Chief Executive Officer of House of Tara and Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nollywood actor and film producer.